Artificial floods created in Salbari Pipeline 12 under Bongaigaon Municipality due to heavy rain on Sunday. Lack of proper drain sewage reported regarding the issue.

Last night, due to heavy rains, many people's houses were flooded, the pipeline residents demanded Bongaigaon municipality to immediately construct suitable drain and solve the problems of the people.

Artificial flash flood situation triggered by heavy rainfall has aroused the city of Bongaigaon continuously in many areas. Various areas are affected by artificial deluge and sometimes the highway passing through the city is also waterlogged.