Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Tripura on a day-long tour on Sunday to attend a series of campaigns for by-election candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but due to heavy rainfall two rallies has been cancelled.

CM Sarma cancelled the two rallies that was to be held in Jubarajnagar and Surma due to immense rain.

On Sunday morning Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, where he receives a warm welcome.

Over 10,000 people have been rendered homeless in Tripura due to inundation caused by incessant rainfall.

The district received 155 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The Howrah River, is flowing above its danger level.