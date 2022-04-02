Following the historic agreement between Assam and Meghalaya to end their 50-year-old dispute, the Survey of India has been asked to work with both states to conduct a joint inspection of the inter-state boundary in order to redraw the map before a bill is introduced in parliament.

"The Survey of India has been asked to do a joint inspection with both state governments. Once that process is completed, the centre to introduce in Parliament a bill to redraw the border," Conrad K Sangama, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, said this to the media on Thursday night.

He also stated that the procedure would take some time.

According to Sangma, the two countries' trust-building exercise will establish principles for future engagements.

When asked about the remaining six areas of disagreement, he said that both governments would not waste any time in resolving them.

On Tuesday, the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya signed an agreement to settle their 50-year-old boundary dispute.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both state chief secretaries, and other Ministry of Home Affairs officials.

"The signing of the agreement to end the decades-long dispute is a historic day for the northeast," said Amit Shah.

According to reports, the meeting at the MHA office included 11 representatives from the Meghalaya government and nine from Assam.

Both the Assam and Meghalaya governments had previously proposed a draught resolution to resolve border disputes in six of the state's twelve regions.

Upper Tarabari, Gazang reserve forest, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah, Matamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Deshdemoreah Block I and Block II, Khanduli, and Retacherra are among the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute areas.