MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Monday registered a non-cognizable offence against an unknown person for allegedly threatening the complainant in the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

"They are also investigating how the complainant's numbers reached unknown persons", informed Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the other two accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case- Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal- were also sent to Mumbai Cyber Police custody till January 14 by the Bandra court today. They were detained from Uttarakhand on January 5. Another accused was sent to judicial custody till January 24

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