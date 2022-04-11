The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) held a roadshow in Guwahati today to announce CII EXCON, in attendence with senior government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sectors.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will host EXCON, South Asia's largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair, which is to be held from May 17 to 21, 2022 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru.

EXCON will include a display area of 3,00,000 square metres and is projected to attract over 1000 exhibitors from India and overseas, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. Over 40,000 business visitors from around the world are expected to attend the five-day exhibition.

Minister Shri Ashok Singhal, Guwahati Development Department, Government of Assam graces the event.

Speaking at the event Shri Ashok Singhal stated "Though Assam lagged behind in infrastructure, especially urban infrastructure, significant transformation is happening in the last few months. The flyovers are now constructed in 18 months, compared to several years previously." "In Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma started a rapid transportation system including a cable car system. The government is planning to intervene technologically in the area of urban infrastructure." The Minister asked officials from the construction and Public Works Departments ( PWD) to attend the exhibition in Bangalore.

Mr Rajesh Kemprai, Special Commissioner & Special Secretary, PWD (Roads), Government of Assam, informed the audience about the various government initiatives in the state road networks, particularly the Assam - Mala programme for developing high-speed road corridors to improve the state's transportation system and road safety.

Mr Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Chief Executive Officer, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Government of Assam, and Mr Akash Deep IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, PHE, Government of Assam, along with other panellists, participated in a dynamic panel discussion on Smart Urban Planning & Initiatives.

"This is the eleventh edition of the EXCON, and our theme this year is "Building India for a New World: Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, Technology," stated Mr V G Sakthi Kumar, Member EXCON 2021 Steering Committee and Managing Director, Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd. Mr Sakthi Kumar remarked, "EXCON will demonstrate the importance of smart technology and innovation in India's infrastructure development in order to achieve the aim of making India the global hub for Construction Equipment Manufacturing by 2030."

The Indian CE industry, as the world's third largest market, currently has a major role in the global CE scene. Mr Sakthi Kumar believes that the government of India's ambitious INR 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline will help the Indian Construction Equipment business grow to become the world's second largest CE market, with a market size of USD 25 billion by 2030.

EXCON works to make India's infrastructure more environmentally sustainable by enabling Smart City initiatives, supporting Swachh Bharat programmes, fostering skill development, and establishing "Make in India" as the National Agenda for attaining holistic growth in the infrastructure and allied sectors.

EXCON features an exclusive focus on alternative fuels, an AI Pavilion, a Finance Plaza, Skills, Women operating construction equipment and machinery, Equal opportunity awards for women, MSMEs, Digital Transformation, as well as sustainability and safety.

"Encouraging the adoption of world-class technology for quick implementation of infrastructure projects is the current requirement of the State," stated Mr. Abhijit Barooah, Chairman, CII North East Council & Managing Director Premier Cryogenics Limited. With the participation of world-class businesses in the construction equipment sector, EXCON will not only deliver best-in-class technologies and cost-effective solutions, but it will also raise awareness of the newest advances in the CE industry among all stakeholders."

"The allocation of Rs.20,000 crore in the Union Budget for PM Gati Shakti - multi-modal connectivity for the States with a focus on Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, and Waterways, as well as the expansion of 25,000 km of National Highway Network in 2022-23, would give tremendous push for infrastructure development in the country," Mr Abhijit Barooah said.

For all stakeholders, Excon provides a marketing and educational platform. The government and senior bureaucrats used it as a knowledge platform for various departments (such as PWDs and Civil Engineering Departments), private contractors, builders, road/ infrastructure developers, Smart City/ Urban Planning, Army, Border Roads Organization, and others to see the latest technology, equipment, and machinery that will help the nation's infrastructure development needs be met more quickly.

All COVID-related protocols and safety precautions will be implemented at the exhibition for the benefit of participants and visitors.

Apart from OEMs, Components manufacturers, Tyres, IT & Software, Lubricants, Attachments and other, JCB, Vovlo, Caterpillar, BEML, Kobelco, Puzzolana, Tata Hitachi, L & T, Schwing Stetter, Sany India, Ammann India, Case New Holland, Doosan, Mahindra, Terex, Wipro, Hyundai, Hailstone, Propel Industries, Manitowoc Crane are taking part at the event.

For Excon, the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association is the Sector Partner, while the National Highways Authority of India and the Builders Association of India are supporting Partners.