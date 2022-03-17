Dibrugarh University has taken strict action against ragging. The expulsion of two senior students by the university authorities has come to light.

Rituparna Das and Kinku Saikia have been expelled from the university for two years for allegedly ragging a junior student. The university registrar issued a notice giving the order.

It may be recalled that these two fifth-semester students of technical and technology institutes under the university have been accused of assaulting a junior student in guruprasad das student residence in the name of ragging.

The Dibrugarh University authorities then decided to expel the two students for two years on the complaint of the victim student.

It may be recalled that Rituparna Das of the two expelled students had won the post of Assistant General Secretary as a supported candidate in the general elections to the 2021-2022 Post Graduate Students' Unity Meeting.

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