The first-ever international film festival, the 'Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival' kicked off on Saturday at the Manipur State Film Development Society 's (MSFDS) Palace Auditorium.

The festival is putting a new feather in Manipuri cinema's cap as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Attending as the chief guest at the festival's inauguration event, eminent Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma,emphasised the importance of specific financial help from the government for the festival's future editions' success. Syam Sharma, who has been involved in Manipuri film since its inception, bemoaned the government's indifference to the development of the industry.

Nonetheless, he urged the government to make the Manipur State Film and Television Institute active as soon as possible in order to promote professionalism and the creation of quality films in the state.

The festival was created to stimulate the amplification of motion picture storytelling in Manipur, according to MSFDS secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, who delivered the keynote presentation.

He also expressed delight at the realisation of his ideal of an international film festival where one can see world cinema, which slices life and intrinsic cultural and political experiences beyond one's borders and provides priceless knowledge.

M Joy, the Commissioner of the Manipur Government's Art and Culture Department, claimed that the Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival is a new beginning for Manipuri cinema.

He also expressed confidence that the festival will fill the hole left by Manipur's lack of a vibrant movie culture. Tanu Rai, Deputy Director of the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry's Directorate of Film Festivals, Assamese director Utpal Borpujari, Khasi (Meghalaya) filmmaker Pradip Kurban, and other significant figures attended the inaugural occasion. On the first day of the festival, eminent filmmaker Romi Meitei's award-winning film 'Eikhoigi Yum' (Ours Home) was screened in its Imphal premiere.

Surjit Nongmeikapam choreographed a contemporary dance performance called "Meepao," a tribute to pioneer filmmakers prior to the screening. Sunzu Bachaspatimayum stated that 11 feature films, 8 non-feature films, and one short film would be exhibited during the 5-day international cinema festival. Iran, Germany, Korea, the Philippines, and Norway would all have films exhibited.

Moreover, The five-day non-competitive festival is being held as part of Manipuri cinema's year-long golden jubilee celebrations, which are being supported by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.