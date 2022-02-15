The Indian Embassy in Ukraine today asked its nationals and the students in particular whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily. This comes in in view of uncertainties of the current situation”.

In an official statement the Embassy wrote, ““Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all nonessential travel to and within Ukraine,” the Embassy of India in Kiev stated.

“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required," the letter read, adding that the embassy will “continue to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals" in the country.

More than 1,00,000 Russian troops have been positioned near the Ukraine borders even as the Kremlin has denied plans of invasion, accusing the West of hysteria, for the flurry of officials sent to Moscow and Kyiv.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladamir Putin suggested that they will continue discussions with the West.