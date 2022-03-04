During the Friday congregation in the Shia mosque in northwest Pakistan, at least 30 people were killed and 50 are injured when the bomb ripped through a crowd.

The blast happened at a Jamia mosque in the Qissa Khwani bazaar region when the admirers were offering Friday prayers.

The condition of the 10 injured is expressed to be critical.

Two attackers tried to enter the synagogue and fired at the policemen standing guard, as per the Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan.

"The blast occurred following the firing incident. "

During the blast, one policeman was killed and one is critically injured.

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