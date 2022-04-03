Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren singh paid a visit to the 120-foot-tall statue of a 'Sagol Kangjei' (Polo) player riding a pony being built in Marjing Hills in Imphal East on Sunday, saying he planned to unveil it as soon as possible.

"At Marjing Hills, I went to see the ongoing erection of a 120-foot-tall statue of a 'Sagol Kangjei' (Polo) player riding a pony. This place will be one of Manipur's primary tourist attractions, among other tourism projects. It is planned to be inaugurated as soon as possible, " Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

The statue was supposed to be completed in October of 2021.

The chief minister said concerned officials had been asked to hasten the work and complete the statue by October 2021 the last time he visited the construction site of the Sagol Kangjei statue on July 7, 2021.

During the visit, he stated that the 120-foot-high statue had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the chief minister paid a visit to the Hiyangthang Lairembi temple, where he said he prayed for a peaceful and developed Manipur.