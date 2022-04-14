Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested a senior Congress leader for purportedly using derogatory language against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On April 9, during a debate show on a local television channel, Manipur Congress leader Sanaojam Samachoron Singh allegedly used disrespectful language against the union home minister Amit Shah.

Sanaojam Samachoron Singh, a Manipur Congress spokesperson, was arrested by Imphal police after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) head M Barish Sharma filed a FIR.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president claimed in his police complaint that during the televised debate show, the Manipur Congress leader "used foul and derogatory language against Amit Shah."

The Manipur Congress leader was also accused of calling Hindus in mainland India "animals" on purpose, according to the complaint.

Sanaojam Samachoron Singh, a Manipur Congress leader, has been charged by the police under sections 124-A, 295-Z, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to the complaint .

According to reports, after being produced in a local court, the accused Manipur Congress leader was granted bail.

Meanwhile, BJP Manipur Pradesh President A Sharda Devi has strongly condemned the Congress spokesperson for his alleged derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.