A police officer has been arrested in connection with a massive seizure of brown sugar in the state's Tengnoupal district.

The arrested cop has been identified as D Letkholun Haokip, who is a constable with the Churachandpur Police reserve Line.

Another individual identified as Ngamkhohao Haokip was also been arrested in connection with the case. The duo was caught red handed while transporting the contraband items, when their vehicle was frisked at the Tengnoupal checkpost.

During the operation, at least 92 boxes of suspected brown sugar worth over Rs 7.60 crore were seized.

Although the Manipur police is not letting its guard down to check the menace of drugs trade, the involvement of a cop in such activities has raised serious concerns in the public.

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh also tweeted that "It is very unfortunate to find police personnel involving in drug trafficking. Who ever they may be, anybody involving in drugs business will not be tolerated."