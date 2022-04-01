The cabinet, on March 31 approved the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Reclamation Fund Management guidelines 2022. The government will be able to reclaim excavation sites of minor minerals and will be able to revamp them as the cabinet approved for the same.

Taking to the twitter account, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, “Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Reclamation Fund Management Guidelines 2022

Directed by the Hon’ble High Court of Meghalaya, a Reclamation Fund was started in 2014 to rectify the damages caused to forest & environment as a result of mining activities Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Reclamation Fund Management Guidelines 2022”.

The funds had been collected, but the criteria for how to use them had not yet been framed and were in the process of being established. Now that the framing has been completed, it has been submitted to the Cabinet for approval, which we have granted. Following that, the funds would be used through a governing body and an executive committee," the chief minister stated after a cabinet meeting.

He also stated that the restoration will be carried out by many departments, including the Soil and Water Conservation Department and the Water Resources Department.

The government will be able to fill in excavated sites, plant trees on them, safeguard nearby water bodies, and undertake other environmental chores on the sites now that the funding and instructions are in place, according to the chief minister.

The chief minister , on the other hand, would not disclose how much money will be granted to a specific mining site, saying only that "it will depend on the bids that come forward."

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