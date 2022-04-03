On Saturday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the Pilot Project on Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) Approach for Ganol Catchment worth Rs. 1.20 crore and distributed cheques to producer groups under the FOCUS.

According to a press release, the launch was held at Asanang village in Rongram C&RD Block in the presence of Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister Thomas A Sangma, Chief Whip Marcuise N Marak, Principal Secretary to the Government and CEO of MBDA P Sampath Kumar, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, president of the Council of Nokmas Skylance G Momin, officials from line departments, the Nokmas, and villagers from 20 villages in the Ganol catchment area.

Addressing at the project's launch, the chief minister stated that today's world is seeing a lot of forest degradation, and that most water bodies are drying up and people aren't getting enough water.

He explained that the climate is changing while livelihoods are declining, and that in this circumstance, the government needed to come up with a program that could handle all of these challenges, which is why the PES program was created.

The government will not only inform the people about the many policies and activities that they need to take, but will also assist them financially to compensate for any losses of livelihood or obstacles that they may experience as a result of the process. Simultaneously, the government would ensure that the community and the government work together to develop trust and faith, as well as to discover solutions to various environmental challenges. He also stated that the challenge is to strike a balance between livelihood and environmental preservation, which is the essence of the problem. Further, he claims that the government must devise a variety of innovative approaches.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government intends to create 4,200 square kilometres of catchment areas in the state, and that it will provide all necessary assistance and support to the people through various departments in order to enhance their living conditions.

In his address, the Chief Advisor to the CM, Thomas A Sangma praised the Chief Minister for his noble proposal and asked for the people's participation and assistance in ensuring the pilot project's success.

Marcuise N Marak urged the villages to take steps to protect the river Ganol's catchment areas, and asked for their participation and help in restoring the natural environment.

P Sampath Kumar gave the keynote speech, and Dr S Ashutosh, the Director of the Centre of Excellence, discussed the PES framework.

Under the FOCUS programme, the Chief Minister also released the Inception Report and gave cheques to 50 producer groups.

The welcoming address was given by Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, and the vote of thanks was given by CLLMP's Additional Project Director, DB Gunanka at the event.

Meanwhile, CM Conrad K Sangma took to his twitter account stated, “To start the process of the Pilot Project on Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) Approach for Restoration of Ganol Catchment announced today, I visited the site of the catchment area at Ganol”.

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