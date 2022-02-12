SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government announced to release the final installment of the 5th Pay Commision Arrears of Rs. 114.08 cr.

This installment will benefit about 56,000 employees and the 28,000 pensioners in the State.

Announcing about the release Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote, “Happy to inform everyone that the government is releasing the final installment of the 5th Pay Commision Arrears of Rs. 114.08 cr. This will benefit about 56,000 employees and the 28,000 pensioners in the State.”