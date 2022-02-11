SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that NPP led MDA Govt launched the innovative inclusive farmers welfare programme - FOCUS - that will benefit over 4.5 lakh farmers in the State.

Sangma also announced that more than Rs. 100 crore has been sanctioned for various infrastructure development project in Chokpot area of South Garo Hills, including Chokpot Water Supply, Guest House, new Civil Sub Division building and a road from 12 mile to Chokpot.

He said that the programme was conceptualised by the State government taking into consideration the economic hardship that farming community had to face due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that through this programme the farmers are grouped together as farmers collective - “Producers Groups” and financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 each to every members in the group are provided.

He said that the funds can be used as seed money for upscaling farming activities.

An estimated Rs. 200 crore has been earmarked for this inclusive farmers programme. In the last three months, Chief Minister has visited several districts and blocks in the State and funds amounting to over Rs. 50 crore has already been allocated to producers groups.

He further said that the government has introduced various funding options to encourage entrepreneurial activities, wherein interest free loans are being provided to the people.

He urged the public to take advantage of the welfare initiatives launched by the Govt and motivated people to form Self Help Groups and Cooperative Societies to avail the benefits of the schemes.

Sangma said that government welfare programmes are targeted for overall improvement in farming activities, farmers sustainable income, marketing linkages and ensures that Agri and Horti products of the State are promoted and marketed for optimum benefits.

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