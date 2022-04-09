The Meghalaya government suspended all recruitment processes in all government offices across the state on Friday. All Administrative Departments, Secretary, MPSC, All Deputy Commissioners & Chairman of District Selection Committee, All Heads of Departments, All Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil), All In-charge Administrative Unit, and All Block Development Officers received notification from the Meghalaya Personnel and Administrative Reforms (B) Department.

The notification included a copy of the High Court's decision in WP(C) No 394/2021, dated 05-04-2022. (Zanera R Marak & 3 Ors VS State of & 5 Ors).

“Therefore, in pursuance of the above order of the Hon’ble High Court of all recruitment processes which are ongoing shall be kept in abeyance, until further orders,” the notification informed.