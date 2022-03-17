The Mizoram government on Wednesday changed its COVID-19 rules issued on February 18 and March 2 to ease more controls taking after the wane in COVID-19 cases.

The revised guidelines said that schools and lodgings will be re-opened for all classes in all parts of the state from the new academic session commencing on April 5.

A Standard Operating Procedure concocted by the school education department must be strictly taken after in all schools and hostels.

The revised guidelines allowed the re-opening of colleges for students of last semester with prompt effect, whereas offline classes for students of other semesters will be permitted from the new academic session beginning in July.

Ph.D. researchers within the Department of Horticulture, Aromatic and Medicinal Plants (HAMP) beneath Mizoram University are presently allowed to go to classes for course work.

It also said that all places of worship and churches will stay open in all parts of the state amid the day and night times.

Community feasts are entirely disallowed amid church or worship services and conferences.

Earlier, the state government had withdrawn ‘mPASS,’ a required travel pass for individuals entering the state, which has been under constrain for two years.

The order issued on Monday said that ‘mPASS Registration’ has been pulled back from the official site mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in and is no more required for individuals entering the state by road transport or flights.