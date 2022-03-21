Around 150 passengers and five buses going for Manipur were reportedly stranded near the Phesama checkpoint in Nagaland. These passengers have begged the governments of Manipur and Nagaland to assist them in reaching their destinations. Women and students returning home from various regions of the state are among the stranded.

Alternative routes for travellers travelling to Manipur, according to sources in Nagaland. The following are the details:

• Kohima – Pfutsero – Kezhakeno – Tabumei – Tadubi – Senapati.

• Kohima – Pfutsero – Chizami – Jessami – Ukhrul.

• Jharnapani – Jalukie – Peren – Maram – Senapati.

The Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) has declared a three-day bandh from March 21 to 23. The SAPO is requesting that the Manipur government withdraw its security forces from the "disputed area" of Kezoltsa.

The bandh was organised in protest of the Manipur government's attitude, according to a press release released on Wednesday last week. SAPO noted that numerous groups sent a unified representation to the Manipur Chief Minister on November 20 of last year, however the Manipur government has completely neglected and failed to "honour" and resolve the problem to date.

The organisation has also warned that if the Manipur government does not evacuate security troops from the "disputed area" within a certain time frame, it will take "harsher measures."

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