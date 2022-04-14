Sikkim Police have solved a house burglary case in Namnang, Gangtok, within 24 hours by arresting the perpetrator and recovering some of the stolen things.

The burglary occurred on April 11. Unknown intruders entered into the complainant's house and stole Rs. 12 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth roughly 15 tolas, and two wrist watches, according to police reports.

Gangtok SP Tenzing Loden Lepcha told a press conference at his office on Wednesday that a burglary case had been reported at Sadar PS Gangtok after the victim filed a complaint.

Police detained the accused person, Bhusan Trikahtri, on the Sikkim-Bengal border on April 12 after conducting a swift investigation, according to the SP. He stated that police had recovered Rs. 3, 50,750 in cash, a Tilhary weighing around 5 tolas, a watch, and a Nokia mobile phone from the accused.

The accused (33) is from Phongla in Namchi district and was last seen in Shyari.

According to the SP, the accused has a criminal record, having spent 23 months in Rongneck State Jail for burglary and another 23 months in Nepal for drug-related offences.

Meanwhile, the Gangtok SP has appealed to the public not to keep cash or gold jewellery in their homes, and if they do, to have a suitable storage facility and to install CCTV cameras. He stated that anyone can contact 112 at any moment if they notice any suspicious activity or other crimes in their vicinity.