The United Nations Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia'sinvasion of Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

A senior U.S. official told The Associated Press the Biden administration knows the measure will be vetoed by Russia but believes it is important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia's international isolation.

The final draft resolution would reaffirm the council's commitment "to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."