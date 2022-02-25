UNSC to vote on resolution on Russian invasion of Ukraine today
The United Nations Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia'sinvasion of Ukraine and demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops.
A senior U.S. official told The Associated Press the Biden administration knows the measure will be vetoed by Russia but believes it is important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia's international isolation.
The final draft resolution would reaffirm the council's commitment "to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."
The official said the council vote will be followed by a resolution voted on quickly in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly where there are no vetoes.
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