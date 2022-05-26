GUWAHATI: A 10-year-old girl named Seema has gone viral after various news publications shared her heart-wrenching story. Seema, who hails from Jumai district of Bihar, met with an accident two years ago after being hit by a tractor. During her treatment, doctors had to cut down one limb. She became famous after footage of her walking to school on her single leg surfaced on social media.

Every day, she has to walk almost one kilometre to reach her school.

Seema, however, didn’t lose hope after accident and revealed that she aspires to be a teacher.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, taking notice of the child's plight, has extended his support to Seema and promised to help her walk properly again.

Tweeting the video, Sonu wrote, “Aab yeh ek nahi, dono pairon par kud kar school jayegi. Ticket bhej rha hun, chaliye dono pairon par chalne ka samay aa gya (Now, she will hop on both of her legs. I am sending the ticket, it’s time to walk on both of her legs).”

Twitter has reacted positively to Sood's gesture and netizens are lavishing him with praise.

“You are really a true hero ever I have seen in my life. Your heartiest generosity is acknowledged by the entire people of our nation,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Angels feel jealous of you. Thanks for everything, whatever your foundation is doing for needy people.”

Meanwhile, as per the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 report conducted by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, only 9 per cent of students in classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 get transport provided by school.

An equal number of students go to school via public transport. Only 8 per cent use two-wheeler owned in family and 3 per cent have own four wheeler to commute to and from school. Nearly 48 per cent of students walk to school every day and 18 per cent take bicycles to travel.

Moreover, it has come to light that nearly 48 per cent of the children in India travel to school by walking.