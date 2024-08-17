The Union Cabinet on Friday approved three metro rail projects in Karnataka and Maharashtra, along with the development of two new airport facilities in Bihar and West Bengal. The Cabinet’s decision, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to bolster connectivity and economic growth across these states.

Among the metro projects, two corridors under Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-3 were sanctioned, with a total projected cost of ₹15,611 crore. The corridors include a 32.15 km stretch from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura and a 12.50 km stretch from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, adding 30 stations to the network.

Additionally, the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project in Maharashtra received approval, with an estimated cost of ₹12,200 crore. This project is set to connect key areas such as Naupada, Wagle Estate, and Hiranandani Estate, enhancing urban mobility in the region.

The Pune Metro Phase-1 project will also see an extension from Swargate to Katraj, spanning 5.46 km at a cost of ₹2,954.53 crore, with completion expected by 2029.

In the aviation sector, the Cabinet cleared two new civil enclaves at Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar. The Bagdogra project, costing ₹1,549 crore, will include an apron with 10 parking bays for A-321 aircraft. The Bihta project, with a budget of ₹1,413 crore, will also feature 10 parking bays, accommodating various aircraft types, including A-320 and B-737-800.