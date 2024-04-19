In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Assam, women voters outnumber men in all 5 constituencies where voting is taking place in the first phase as of now.

Guwahati, witnessed a remarkable turnout of women voters who were keen to exercise their democratic right. Starting from as early as 5 am, women were seen queuing up outside polling stations, expressing their eagerness to cast their votes before heading back to their daily routines.

The numbers speak volumes about the participation of women in the electoral process. Out of the total voters in these five constituencies, there are 43,64,859 women compared to 42,82,887 men. Additionally, there are 123 voters who identify as the third gender, highlighting the diverse demographics participating in the elections.

The constituencies where voting is underway include Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. These areas represent a cross-section of Assam's population, and the enthusiastic turnout of women voters underscores their active engagement in shaping the political landscape of the state.

As voting continues in these constituencies, the focus remains on ensuring a fair, transparent, and inclusive electoral process that reflects the will of the people of Assam.