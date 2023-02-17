Exposing BJP's hypocrisy for failing to bring their own house in order while falsely accusing others of the same, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress from Jirang constituency, Sunmoon Marak on February 17 said it was BJP-ruled Assam that saw an influx of immigrants.

The remarks came after BJP candidate Riya Sangma made outright false claims stating that if TMC came to power, Meghalaya would see an influx of Bangladeshi immigrants.

"They are falsely claiming that TMC will bring the immigrants from Bangladesh but don't they know that there are many Bangladesh immigrants in BJP-ruled Assam?" asked Marak.

Elaborating on the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Marak reiterated that it was BJP that brought in the Bill that allows Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from six neighbouring countries. While Trinamool Congress vehemently opposed it, it was the NPP that voted in favour of the Bill.

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"When TMC MPs were protesting against the law in 2019, it was NPP MP Agatha Sangma, who voted in favour of the Bill that allowed Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from Bangladesh and five other neighbouring countries. It was only after facing backlash in Meghalaya, they pretended to demand its repeal as an empty gesture," Marak said.

Slamming Sangma's baseless assertions that only the BJP could solve the problems of border MoU, Marak said, "Meghalaya TMC leaders such as Dr Mukul Sangma, Charles Pyngrope, and George B Lyngdoh along with our MPs from TMC have been demanding to abolish the border MoU. Our leaders have been tirelessly fighting against the same issue."

"People of Maikhuli, Pilingkata, and Ranipara from the Jirang constituency have been struggling due to the ongoing border issue yet the Chief Minister did not bother to come and meet them for once. Due to the nefarious nexus of the BJP and the Conrad-led government, the land of Meghalaya is now part of Assam," said Marak.

"The constant targeting of Trinamool Congress shows that we have done something which the MDA regime could not do. Six months ago, they dismissed our political hold saying we have no base. Now, their day starts and ends with attacks against TMC. They are scared that the people of Meghalaya are supporting the only political alternative in the state i.e. the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress," added the Jirang TMC candidate.