The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release the poll manifesto on February 14.

Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak stressed that the saffron party is not against Christians or any religion. Speaking to the media on February 9, Marak dismissed the allegations against the party that it is "anti-Christian."

The militant leader-turned-politician also went on to say that the BJP is against corruption like a genuine Christian. His comments hold significance as Meghalaya and two other northeastern states -- Mizoram and Nagaland -- are Christian-dominated states while there are a majority number of Christians living in the remaining northeastern states.

BJP on February 10 slammed the National People’s Party over the coal mining issue in the state.

Also Read: Meghalaya: BJP slams NPP over coal mining issue; says party don’t live up to their election promises

The BJP said that NPP had claimed that they would resolve the issue of a ban on coal mining but are still unable to do so. BJP said that NPP doesn’t live up to their election promises and that people should not vote for them in the upcoming elections.

National People’s Party Chief Conrad K Sangma on February 9 said that NPP will form government in Meghalaya with a full majority. Speaking at a gathering in Songsak, Conrad Sangma attacked TMC leader Mukul Sangma and said that his ego is very big that he choose to quit Congress to join TMC as Vincent Pala was elected president of the Congress in Meghalaya, according to an NPP press release.

“Congress party got divided. Congress was a strong opposition in the State. They used to strongly debate with us (NPP) in assembly. However, the fraction in Congress has weakened the opposition. It further got weakened with TMC also breaking away, with many from TMC joining other political parties. There is practically no opposition in the State,” the NPP chief said.

Terming that NPP is a platform for the tribals of Meghalaya and the rest of the country founded by the Late PA Sangma, he sought people’s support to further strengthen the party as the party has made inroads strongly across the State and people of Songsak should come together to vote for NPP.