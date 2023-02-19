The Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constructing roads worth Rs 3 lakh crore in the North East to eliminate poverty and reduce the suffering of the people, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on February 19.

Gadkari further said projects worth Rs 25,000 crore are being implemented in Meghalaya.

''To eradicate poverty and reduce the suffering of people, we have to make good roads and in NE, the Modi government is making roads worth Rs 3 lakh crore which will be completed by 2024,'' Gadkari said while addressing election rallies in South Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills districts.

He also informed that the network of road connectivity in NE has jumped by 25 per cent since 2014.

While listing out a number of projects that are nearing completion, Gadkari said, ''National Highway (NH) projects worth Rs 4000 crore are going on in 351 projects in NE''.

Besides this, the Union Minister also said named various projects undertaken in Meghalaya costing Rs 25, 842 crore.

Pointing out that industries and businesses are required for a place to prosper and develop, Gadkari said, ''If there are good sources of water and power, good transport and communication facilities, then a place can be easily be developed.

“ It is essential that industry and business both grow side by side to eradicate poverty. In the absence of good infrastructure, we don’t have industry and without industry, we don’t have the potential for growth and employment,” Gadkari added.

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