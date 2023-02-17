Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 17 said that the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has done nothing for the state and urged people to vote for BJP in the upcoming Assembly election.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Meghalaya's Rangsakona.

''The Meghalaya CM has done nothing for the state. Give a chance to BJP and BJP will provide tap water to every house in the state,'' Shah added.

Shah further said that wherever BJP is in power, the party is carrying out development works and once the party comes to power in Meghalaya, the state will be developed.

''BJP is carrying development works in every state and we will develop Meghalaya once we come into power in the state,'' he added.

Shah further appreciated the Assam government for their work related to development and said that one can look at Assam and learn how development is being done in the state.

''One can look at Assam and learn how development working is going on,'' he added.

Commenting on the tap water, the Union Home Minister said that if the BJP government comes to power, it will provide tap water to every house in Meghalaya.

He also appreciated the gathering and said that he has never seen such a massive rally BJP in Meghalaya, adding, ''BJP win is assured in the state and we will give priority to Meghalaya''.

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