Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering in Tura, Meghalaya said that the although the state received a heavy budget in the previous years no development could benefit the common people.

Speaking at the rally the PM said, "Meghalaya received a heavy budget but now when I hear the people they said that no money has been used in road infrastructure or school/college nor hospital."

"Where did the money go...youths are claiming job opportunities have been far to be seen... and wherever there are jobs there is corruption," he added.

PM Modi claimed that keeping all these things in mind people of the state has decided to make the BJP government both the state as well as centre.

Also Read: PM Modi dismisses chants "Modi teri kabar khudegi" by Congress, says "Modi tera kamal khilega" in Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asserted that the BJP party is always committed towards the welfare and development of the tribal people of the northeast.

Speaking at a rally in Tura, PM Modi said, "BJP government has always tried to promote the tribal culture and its music of the state."

Further, the PM also claimed that he shared with the country and made them aware of Tirot Sing, who was one of the chiefs of the Khasi people in the early 19th century.

"Earlier people used to think that cherry blossom is only famous in Japan but when I spoke about Meghalaya's cherry blossom in "Mann ki Baat" people were surprised."

On the otherhand, taking a jibe at the Congress party, PM Modi referred to the slogans by the Congress party and said, "People who are against BJP are chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi, kabar khudegi' but the voice of the people is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega,'"

PM Modi criticized the previous government for using Meghalaya as an ATM and not working for the development of the state. He said that the BJP government has brought about a positive change in Meghalaya and the Northeast in the last 9 years. PM Modi also expressed his confidence that the BJP will form a strong and people-centric government in Meghalaya.