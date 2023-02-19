Exposing the gaps in the education infrastructure and the debilitating condition of schools in Tura, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress leader Richard Mrong Marak said, "The ruling government gave education a priority in their last manifesto in 2018 and asked for votes, but we can see the condition of the schools in South Tura in Chief Minister's constituency. The infrastructures of most of the schools are in a dilapidated condition. The students have to pursue their class in the community center buildings in Dobasipara."

Richard Mrong Marak asserted that only Meghalaya TMC can bring the change that the people of the state deserve.

"We have witnessed that TMC is the only party that can fight against the BJP. From raising the issues of our tribes to demanding the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, our leaders have constantly raised their voices for the people of Meghalaya...People are smart and are eagerly waiting for February 27," Richard M Marak said.

The leaders demanded accountability from the NPP government for the lack of development in the Assembly constituencies of South Tura, North Tura, and Raksamgre.

Emphasising no proper public transport system in Tura, Richard Mrong Marak said, “There is no proper city bus in Tura. Why is CM’s own constituency so neglected?”

The Meghalaya TMC also exposed the hollow claims of development plastered by NPP and BJP leaders across the region. “We are serious and as I have said earlier there's a tree of corruption in these five years. If I talk about it, one day will not be enough it will take months. In every department, there are irregularities and alleged corruption and TMC has raised issues on every corruption, and we are concerned about our people. In our manifesto, there are 10 pledges and we will implement all of those only for our people in our beloved state of Meghalaya” said Marak.