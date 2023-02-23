Meghalaya Trinamool Congress on February 23 launched an innovative campaign video inspired by the Super Mario series to capture the vision of the party and the guarantees assured by the TMC Legislature Party leader Dr Mukul Sangma.

Borrowing memorable elements from one of the most favourite video games among 90’s kids, the campaign video has garnered rave reviews on social media with netizens thoroughly enjoying the amalgamation of nostalgia of the past with the politics of the present.

The two-minute animated video highlights TMC’s 10 Pledges For Meghalaya and depicts Dr Mukul Sangma as the “Veteran Leader and Able Administrator” dodging multiple hurdles and successfully finishing the game by hoisting the TMC's flag at the main castle of Meghalaya. In the video, the two-time Chief Minister is also seen defeating rival party leaders from BJP and NPP.

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The video is one of the many unique elements created by the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress to ensure that its message and vision reach every household in Meghalaya.

Releasing the video on social media, Meghalaya TMC tweeted: “Growth, Progress, Development - People of Meghalaya, #TMC assures it all! Upholding his legacy of good governance, Dr. @mukulsangma, an able administrator shall work tirelessly for the hill state’s brighter future.”

The video includes multiple promises from the manifesto including the WE Card, MYE Card, the FARM assistance scheme, increasing social pensions, laptops for students, a model school in each block, maternal and childcare centres, and abundant opportunities for thriving money.