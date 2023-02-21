Two persons were kidnapped from the residence of a Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate and a vehicle was torched in the Mon district of poll-bound Nagaland on February 21.

One person was later released by the kidnappers while an operation was on to rescue the other, said a police official.

“There was an incident of two persons being taken away from the residence of the Naga Peoples Front (NPF) candidate from Tizit assembly constituency last night,” Mon superintendent of police T Uniel Kichu told media.

The two persons were not party members but were staying at the residence of the NPF candidate. A vehicle was also torched in the same area where the kidnapping took place, he said.

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“We have registered a case and are hopeful of making some arrests soon,” the police officer said.

On the other hand, the monetary value of the progressive seizure made by the various enforcement agencies both Central and state from the date of announcement of the general election to Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023 till February 19 2023 is Rs 45,15,99,170.

The details of the various items seized are- cash amounting to Rs 4,81,9105, liquor worth Rs 4,65,41,810, drugs worth Rs 31,30 84,530, freebies worth Rs 4,37,80,090 and precious metals worth Rs 1,665.

Nagaland's Assembly Elections are scheduled on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2, 2023.