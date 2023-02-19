Political tension continues to persist outside NDPP 2 Dimapur-II candidate Moatoshi’s residence at Indisen after clashes break out between supporters of NDPP and LJP on the intervening night of February 18.

CCTV footage recovered from Moatashi’s residence shows 8 cars arriving at the spot and miscreants firing 6-7 rounds of bullets.

As per reports, 6 empty shells were recovered from the scene. Meanwhile, a suo motu case has been registered against the miscreants.

An uneasy calm has surrounded the area following the clashes between party supporters of NDPP and LJP.

On the other hand, with elections round the corner, fresh cases of pre-poll violence has marred the ongoing poll campaigning in Nagaland.

Taking to Twitter, Vikheho condemned the incident and urged the people to maintain peace for a free and fair election. “I condemn the violence between my supporters & Shri. Moatoshi supporters at Indisen Village. The untoward incident was uncalled for. I appreciate my supporters for not retaliating & escalating the situation.I urge upon the supporters to ensure peaceful, free & fair election”, tweeted Vikheho.

Several workers were reported injured and vehicles damaged in the ensuing clash between supporters of both parties. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the clash.

DCP Dimapur while speaking to the media said that as they received information, a police team went to the scene and found three empty cases of .32 bore outside the home of sitting MLA and NDPP candidate Moatoshi.

He confirmed that NDPP supporters and LJP (RV) candidates engaged in the altercation.

Additionally, the DCP reported that two individuals sustained minor injuries and that a few vehicles belonging to supporters of the LJP (RV) candidate were damaged.

The police stated that the situation was brought under control and an investigation is underway.



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