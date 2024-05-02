Startling accusations have emerged from the village of Boko, where anonymous sources allege that workers affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been distributing government scheme forms to village women in a bid to sway votes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The forms, referred to as "Socio-Economic Forms," come in three varieties, each adorned with the BJP party logo and featuring photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The first form, titled "Socio-Economy Survey No. 1 of Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam State for the 'Orunodoi' scheme," targets those with Ration Cards. Villagers allege that BJP workers have been filling out these forms themselves, including personal details such as beneficiary ration card numbers, addresses, and mobile numbers.

The second form, bearing a similar headline to the first, outlines benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, promising free medical services, life insurance, and accident insurance for families with ration cards. Similarly, the third form pertains to the Million Moina Scheme, offering financial assistance for girls' education.

Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency Congress Candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami has vocally condemned the distribution of these forms, alleging it as a ploy to garner votes for the BJP.

In response to inquiries, Lachit Kalita, General Secretary of the BJP Boko Block, admitted to distributing five survey forms among villages, asserting that the schemes would be implemented post the Lok Sabha Election.

However, Boko Circle Officer and Election Officer Dibash Bordoloi has pledged to escalate the matter to the appropriate authorities, ensuring compliance with the 'Model Code of Conduct.'