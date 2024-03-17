Assam: Nine third gender individuals make mark in Dibrugarh election district roll call
The data, published on February 8, 2024, provides crucial insights into voter distribution and gender representation within the district.
In anticipation of the upcoming elections, the final voter roll for the Dibrugarh Election District has been released throwing light on the electorate demographics across various Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs). The data, published on February 8, 2024, provides crucial insights into voter distribution and gender representation within the district.
The Dibrugarh Election District encompasses several key LACs, with each constituency showcasing distinct voter profiles. Here's a breakdown of the electoral figures from the latest roll:
Chabua-Lahoal LAC (No. 87):
Total Voters: 1,73,877
Male: 84,626
Female: 89,251
3rd Gender: Nil
Dibrugarh LAC (No. 88):
Total Voters: 1,90,496
Male: 91,953
Female: 98,542
3rd Gender: 1
Khowang LAC (No. 89):
Total Voters: 1,53,928
Male: 75,203
Female: 78,721
3rd Gender: 4
Duliajan LAC (No. 90):
Total Voters: 1,71,138
Male: 84,192
Female: 86,943
3rd Gender: 3
Tingkhong LAC (No. 91):
Total Voters: 1,68,547
Male: 82,131
Female: 86,416
3rd Gender: Nil
Naharkatia LAC (No. 92):
Total Voters: 1,54,162
Male: 76,044
Female: 78,117
3rd Gender: 1
The cumulative voter count for the entire Dibrugarh Election District stands at 1,012,148. Among these, there are 494,149 male voters, 517,990 female voters, and 9 individuals belonging to the third gender category.
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