In anticipation of the upcoming elections, the final voter roll for the Dibrugarh Election District has been released throwing light on the electorate demographics across various Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs). The data, published on February 8, 2024, provides crucial insights into voter distribution and gender representation within the district.

The Dibrugarh Election District encompasses several key LACs, with each constituency showcasing distinct voter profiles. Here's a breakdown of the electoral figures from the latest roll:

Chabua-Lahoal LAC (No. 87):

Total Voters: 1,73,877

Male: 84,626

Female: 89,251

3rd Gender: Nil

Dibrugarh LAC (No. 88):

Total Voters: 1,90,496

Male: 91,953

Female: 98,542

3rd Gender: 1

Khowang LAC (No. 89):

Total Voters: 1,53,928

Male: 75,203

Female: 78,721

3rd Gender: 4

Duliajan LAC (No. 90):

Total Voters: 1,71,138

Male: 84,192

Female: 86,943

3rd Gender: 3

Tingkhong LAC (No. 91):

Total Voters: 1,68,547

Male: 82,131

Female: 86,416

3rd Gender: Nil

Naharkatia LAC (No. 92):

Total Voters: 1,54,162

Male: 76,044

Female: 78,117

3rd Gender: 1

The cumulative voter count for the entire Dibrugarh Election District stands at 1,012,148. Among these, there are 494,149 male voters, 517,990 female voters, and 9 individuals belonging to the third gender category.