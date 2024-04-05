The Congress Party released its manifesto today, highlighting a range of promises aimed at fostering inclusivity and addressing the needs of marginalized communities.

One of the key highlights of the manifesto is the commitment to recognize civil unions between couples from the LGBTQIA+ community through legislation, following extensive consultations.

“After wide consultation, Congress will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community”, says Congress.

Additionally, the Congress Party vows to uphold the freedom of choice for minorities in matters such as dress, food, language, and personal laws. They pledge to encourage the reform of personal laws in collaboration with the communities involved, ensuring their participation and consent.

The manifesto also outlines several initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of senior citizens and persons with disabilities. This includes raising the central government's contribution to pensions under the National Social Assistance Programme to Rs 1,000 per month, providing easier access to legal services for seniors, reviewing and enforcing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, and restoring travel concessions in public transport for senior citizens.

Furthermore, the Congress Party pledges to expand constitutional provisions to prohibit discrimination based on disability, impairment, or sexual orientation, as well as to recognize Braille script and Sign Language as languages. They propose the establishment of a National Centre of Research and Excellence for Special Education and representation for persons with disabilities in local government bodies.

The manifesto also emphasizes the strict enforcement of the rights of persons with disabilities act, 2016, and the implementation of a scheme to establish Assisted Living and Care Centres for the disabled in public-private partnership across the country.

"This election is about those who are trying to destroy the Constitution and the democracy in the country versus those who are trying to protect the Constitution and democracy. We do believe that it is very important, once this fight is won, that we look after the interest of the vast majority of the people; that India is not run for two or three large businesses, that it is run for the vast majority of the people; that we are not a nation of monopolies but a nation where there is fair competition among businesses. This election is a fundamentally different election,” quotes Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi.