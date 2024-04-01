Stating the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election as one of the crucial moments to take Manipur in the right direction, Congress Candidate Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam expressed that people who really love Manipur would surely choose the right candidate without getting any influence of money and muscle power.



Bimol stated this during the reception ceremony of newly joined ex-MLAs and social workers in the Indian National Congress held today at Congress Bhawan.



Addressing the gathering Bimol said that people of the Manipur have been raising voices for the protection of the unity and integrity of the state for many years. Many unforgettable instances and movements were launched from time to safeguard the state’s integrity. But unfortunately, the idea of Manipur has been gradually getting blurred. The moment has come that every citizen awakens and safe Manipur from any kind of forces that threaten its integrity.

“Despite being a native of Manipur, we are in the stage where we are forbidden to roam freely in any part of Manipur unlike before. How long such a situation will continue in the state,” he stated.



He said that the upcoming election is one of the significant moments for the state of Manipur. If people of the state are not going to use their voting rights wisely even in this crucial juncture, Manipur will be like a sinking boat after some years.



“Manipur is in a crossroad situation. It is high time to take the right decision for the safe and better future of Manipur,” he pointed out while stating that his frustration in seeing the changing scenario of Manipur into the worse condition has inspired him to fight election.



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Stating about the present crisis, he alleged that the government is capable enough to stop the crisis. But their unwillingness has resulted in continuing it.



Member of the Congress Working Committee, Gaikhangam alleged that Manipur usually faces hardship whenever there is a BJP government. This undeniable fact is proven by history itself.



People of the state felt that the unforgettable incident of June 18, 2001, which happened in Manipur during the BJP government was disastrous. But the state is currently encountering an incident which is worse than that, he added while recalling the incident of 2001, June 18 where 18 people had sacrificed their lives during an agitation to save the territorial boundary of Manipur in connection with the ceasefire agreement signed between the NSCN-IM and the Government of India.



He urged the people of the state to exercise their voting rights wisely and choose the right candidate who could protect the state from any forces of disintegration.



The people who newly joined Congress Party today are ex-MLA, Elangbam Chand Singh; ex-candidate of Wangoi Assembly Constituency, Sagolsem Achouba; advocate Oinam Hemanta Singh; Thoudam Devadutta Singh who is the son of the former minister, Thoudam Devendra Singh.