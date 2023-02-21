Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on February 21 said that “big leaders” from different political parties, who are campaigning in the State are making tall claims and will disappear post the Meghalaya Assembly elections on February 27, 2023 but the National People’s Party (NPP) “will remain with the people of Meghalaya”.

“Leaders of different political parties are campaigning today in the State. They don’t realise that they are not aware of any ground situation of Meghalaya, and just for the sake of campaign are making allegations. Post election, all of them will disappear and only NPP will remain with the people of Meghalaya,” NPP chief Conrad K Sangma said in his address at an election meeting at Garobadha to seek support for party candidate Subir Marak, who is pitted against TMC’s Zenith Sangma in Rangsakona Constituency.

“People of Meghalaya have an option to choose and it’s time to response your faith in the party that will be with us always,” he urged.

He also shared a WhatsApp message with the crowd, explaining the full form of TMC in Garo is a party that ‘lies’ and BJP is a party that ‘creates trouble’, whereas NPP is a party that initiates development.

“People of Meghalaya have given their trust to NPP. People have seen the way our party has been committed to the cause of our people. We have envisioned a brighter future for Meghalaya and we will work as a team to build a stronger Meghalaya,” he assured.

Stating that the Government has ensured peace and stability in the State, he said, “A mandate for NPP in this election would ensure momentum of growth and development to continue.”

NPP candidate from Rangsakona, Subir Marak sought people’s support to elect him. He said if he is given the mandate, he will dedicate himself to overall development of Rangsakona. In the meeting, he also urged upon the NPP chief to establish a Govt college in Garobadha for the overall improvement of higher education in the area.

Subir also pledged that if he is elected, he would use his MLA salary for education of children in the constituency.