In what comes as a massive showdown between the NPP and the BJP, the saffron party has accused the Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Government of trying to stall the BJP campaign in the poll bound state.

The BJP is furious over the denial of permission for PM Narendra Modi’s February 24th rally at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura.

The stadium, which is under administrative control of the state government, has become a hotly contested issue between political parties.

Meanwhile Meghalaya BJP State President Ernest Mawrei speaking exclusively to IndiaToday NE said that Government of Meghalaya is denying permission for election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tura.

The BJP has accused the National People's Party (NPP) of knee-jerk reaction following a recent visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Tura. The BJP had applied for permission to hold the PM's mega rally on February 24, but their request was denied.

According to the BJP, the Tura authorities, including the District Sports Officer, told them that the stadium had not been handed over as it is yet to be completed. In response, BJP Vice President Bernard Marak stated, "This only shows that Conrad Sangma is rattled and scared after the visit of Home Minister in Tura."

The controversy over the stadium has escalated further, following the NPP's opening of the incomplete stadium last December. While tensions remain high, both sides remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached, allowing for a successful rally and the opportunity to engage with voters in Tura."