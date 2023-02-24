Nagaland: NPF candidate Vikato Aye backs out from contesting
The NPF candidate has withdrawn his candidature and said that he would support BJP’s candidate Jacob Zhimomi who was his opponent in the race.
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NPF candidate Vikato Aye
Nagaland People's Front (NPF) candidate from Ghaspani-I, Vikato Aye, has backed out from the poll race.
The NPF candidate has withdrawn his candidature and said that he would support BJP’s candidate Jacob Zhimomi who was his opponent in the race.
Aye was with the NPF before then he jumped ship to NDPP when it came to power and this election when he was denied a ticket by NDPP, he rejoined NPF.
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