Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made startling allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a rally in Balajan, Dhubri district. She claimed he harbors a 'secret understanding' with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, akin to BJP's alleged alliance with AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in Telangana. Vadra accused both alliances of aiming to thwart the Congress party's prospects in elections.

Allegations of corruption and 'mafia raj' were levied against Sarma, with Vadra accusing him of involvement in multiple scams in Assam. She further criticized the BJP over sexual abuse allegations against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Revanna despite the accusations.

Vadra's rally was in support of Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Dhubri against sitting MP Ajmal and BJP-backed AGP candidate Zabed Islam. She claimed that BJP and AIUDF's alleged alliance aims to divide Congress votes and ensure BJP's victory.

In her address, Vadra questioned Ajmal's contributions to Dhubri despite being a three-term Lok Sabha MP, accusing him of prioritizing profit over public service. She also accused Sarma of favoring Ajmal's perfume business through state policies.

Turning to broader issues, Vadra criticized the BJP-led government's handling of law and order in Assam, citing instances of mafia operations and various scams. She highlighted rising unemployment and women's safety concerns, alleging BJP's negligence in addressing these issues.

Further, Vadra criticized the BJP's electoral bonds scheme, labeling it a 'corruption scheme' and accused the party of undermining democratic institutions. She alleged that the BJP seeks to win elections by polarizing voters along religious lines.

Before her speech, Vadra, accompanied by Hussain, engaged with the crowd, emphasizing Congress's commitment to the people's welfare.