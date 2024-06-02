The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has clinched a landslide victory in the 2024 Sikkim State Assembly elections. SKM President and Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, expressed his gratitude to the people of Sikkim as his party secured 31 out of 32 seats as per the latest trends.

"First of all, the elections for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections are over. After 45 days, today state assembly results have been announced. It is not officially released, but the results are clear now and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is projected to win 31 out of 32 seats. This is nothing but a historic moment," Tamang said.

Tamang extended his appreciation to the citizens of Sikkim, acknowledging their support. "First of all, I thank the people of Sikkim, from my side and from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's side. I congratulate the people of Sikkim for a Sunaolo and Samriddhi Sikkim," he said.

The Chief Minister also praised the dedication of his party members, attributing SKM's victory to their relentless efforts. "We should all thank all the party members of SKM, and they deserve the thanks. I thank all of them from my heart. All of you have given this courage to SKM. I thank the people of Sikkim for making us victorious in the assembly elections 2024," Tamang added.