Tai Nikio, the BJP candidate from Nyapin constituency, has secured a victory in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections. As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the ruling BJP is leading in 30 assembly seats. The National People's Party (NPEP) is ahead in eight constituencies.

Vote counting for the 50 assembly seats began at 6 am, revealing a strong performance by the BJP, which had already won 10 seats unopposed. These elections were held alongside the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

In Papum Pare district, the counting station reported ongoing counting for the Doimukh constituency. Currently, Nabam Vivek of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) is leading in this area. Papum Pare district includes three constituencies: Itanagar, Doimukh, and Sagalee.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in three seats, while the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and independent candidates are ahead in two seats each. The Congress is leading in one seat.

Despite the rain across the state, hundreds of supporters from various political parties gathered near the counting centres, eagerly awaiting the final results.