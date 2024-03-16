The BJP candidate for East Tripura (ST) Assembly Constituency, Kriti Singh Debbarma, stated on Saturday that BJP and Tipra Motha will jointly work for the development of Tripura as their thoughts are similar.

Addressing a small program at the BJP state headquarters in Agartala, Kriti, who is the elder sister of Tipra Motha founder and Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, emphasized that the ideologies of BJP and Tipra Motha are closely aligned, and together they will strive for real development.



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"Our ideologies are aligned with BJP. Together, we will work for development. I have full cooperation, and we have formed an alliance with Tipra Motha. I believe that Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have entrusted us with the responsibility to lead the state forward. I want to thank everyone for this opportunity. We will work for Tripura and its people," she added.