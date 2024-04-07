Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha on Sunday demanded an investigation after his name reportedly came incorrect in EVMs.

Saha also wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India urging hims to rectify the erroneous spelling of his name on all EVM machines which reportedly came incorrect.

In the letter, Saha who is candidate for INDI Bloc and Congress in West Parliamentary Assembly, wrote, “It has recently come to my attention that there exists a notable discrepancy in the Bengali spelling of my name, আশিষ কুমার সাহা, on the VVPAT machines being utilized during the electoral process. This error not only constitutes a violation of the Model Code of Conduct but also has the potential to sow confusion and mislead voters, thereby undermining the integrity of the democratic process. I am deeply concerned about the implications of this oversight and its potential impact on the fairness and transparency of the electoral process”, the letter reads.

Saha urged the CEC to launch a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this matter with the aim of identifying the individuals responsible for this oversight and imposing appropriate sanctions as per the established legal framework.

“Additionally, I request that immediate measures be taken to rectify the erroneous spelling of my name on all EVM machines across the entirety of the constituency, in order to mitigate any further confusion or misinformation among the electorate. I am confident that your prompt attention to this matter will serve to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and reaffirm the faith of the electorate in the democratic institutions of our nation”, the letter added. On this matter, Tripura CEO on X formerly known as Twitter has said, "Corrective action has already been taken, immediately it is resolved by the ECIL Engineers".