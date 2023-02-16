Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on February 16 exuded confidence that the BJP will come out flying colours in the Assembly elections.

Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, further said that the saffron party will do better than what it did in the previous election.

''I am 100 per cent confident the BJP will secure an absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time,'' he said while speaking to the media.

Saha performed a puja and visited temples before heading to the polling station to cast his vote in Agartala's Tulshibati Higher Secondary School.

The Chief Minister also urged first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

It is worth mentioning that there is huge enthusiasm among the voters as many have been queuing up at polling stations right from 5.30 am on February 16.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) over 28.14 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, with 14,15,233 male voters, 13,99,289 female voters, and 62 third-party voters among them.

For the elections, adequate security measures have been put in place and there are 97 police stations in the state that are all run by women.

There are also 94,815 18- to 19-year-old voters and 6,21,505 22- to 29-year-old voters. With 9,81,089 registered voters, the 40-59 age group casts the most votes.

Also read: Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: CM Manik Saha casts vote in Agartala, urges first-time voters to exercise their franchise