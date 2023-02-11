Former BJP president Ronajay Kumar Deb has been expelled from the saffron party on February 11.

The announcement comes after Ronajay Kumar Deb made comments about the party's poll prospects which was exclusively reported by India Today NE.

On this matter, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh has sent a letter to him.

Ranjoy Dev himself announced this news on his social media page on February 11.

Also Read: PM Modi appeals people to save Tripura from destruction, accuses Left, Congress for no development

He said he received the dismissal letter today by post from Delhi. As soon as he received the letter, he also answered it. He said that the rules of the party for dismissal were not followed. In his letter, he requested to send the dismissal letter properly.

After receiving the expulsion letter, he wrote on his social media, "I am ready to face any difficult problem while walking on the true and democratic path. The party name is not important to me. Leadership is also not important, party policy is the most important to me.

He also said, "I love Hinduism and democracy. I hate tyrants."

He further wrote on his Facebook page that Politics to me is not business, which is going on today in Tripura. Politics to me is service, not just in words but in deeds.

Earlier on January 29 speaking to India Today NE, the former state BJP President Ranajoy Deb claimed that there is a loophole in the selection of candidates following which revolt started among party workers in many places.



“I don’t know how they have selected candidates for the election but as the reports published in newspapers, it seems they have maintained the system of selection of candidates. But there were no such changes in the candidates' list but fielded some controversial candidates in some assembly elections following which a revolt started among BJP workers which proved there was some loophole in the selection process. But in selecting candidates there were several surveys by different teams of BJP but there are loopholes which led to this revolt”, he said.