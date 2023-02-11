Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11 said that the both Congress and CPI(M) fight ‘kushti’ (wrestling) in Kerala and have done ‘dosti’ (friendship) in Tripura.

Further PM Modi claimed that some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind but any vote for them will take Tripura several years backwards.

“Old players of misgovernance have joined hands for ‘chanda’ (donation). Those fighting ‘kushti’ (wrestling) in Kerala have done ‘dosti’ (friendship) in Tripura,” the PM said at an election rally in Radhakishorepur in Gomati district.

“The opposition wants to divide the votes. Some small ‘vote-cutter’ parties are waiting for the election results, hoping to get their price. Those out with dreams of horse-trading, lock them in their homes now itself,” he said.

Also Read: Tripura: 7th pay commission has increased the salary of lakh of employees of state government, says PM Modi

Addressing another election rally in Ambassa in Dhalai district earlier in the day, PM Modi alleged that the Left and Congress governments created division among tribals, while the BJP worked to resolve their issues, including that of the Brus.

“The BJP is working for the upliftment of tribals across India. We have rehabilitated in Tripura over 37,000 Brus displaced from Mizoram. Our government has introduced tribal language Kokborok in higher education,” he said.

Urging people to save Tripura from destruction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 accused the CPI(M) and Congress of not paying any attention to the development of Tripura.

PM Modi said this while addressing a mammoth gathering in Udaipur under the Gomati district.

“9 years ago when Congress and CPM jointly ran the government in Delhi, the budget for the development of tribal areas was Rs 25 thousand crores and today this budget has increased to more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

Tripura should be saved from destruction, but Congress and Communists never paid attention to the development of Tripura. Life-changing steps have been taken in the last 5 years”, said Modi.

He said, “Make sure that every vote in Tripura goes to BJP. Your vote has immense value and your right choice, 'Lotus' will take Tripura to the level of development and prosperity. You have removed the leftists, and you are seeing the results today. Tripura is getting a free ration, full ration. The dreams of the poor, tribal communities, women, and youth of Tripura have been crushed by the Left and Congress rule. They forced people to leave Tripura”.

PM Modi has claimed that Congress and the Left make the poor poorer.“They raise slogans in the name of the poor, but they have never seen the pain of the poor. They fight in Kerala and make friends in Tripura. Earlier the life of mothers and sisters here was very difficult, but ever since the BJP government came, women are able to leave the house with their heads held high. Because of the peace and security today the mothers and sisters of Tripura are going to support the BJP”, he said.

He further said that Congress and the Left have countless slogans for the poor, but have never understood and addressed their pain.

“Tripura needs to protect itself from destruction; the Congress and the Communists never did pay attention towards development in Tripura. It's only during the last 5 years that steps to transform the lives of the people have been taken”, he added.

