Amid the ongoing election in Tripura, one supporter of CPI(M), was beaten outside of the Kalacherra polling station in the 36-Shantirbaazar constituency in South Tripura district.

As per reports, he has been taken to hospital by our officials and following the injury he is not able to tell the names of the attackers.

Meanwhile, Suo Motu FIR has been lodged in Shantirbaazar Police Station in the South district.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Also read: Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: CPI(M) voters stopped from voting, alleges Manik Sarkar