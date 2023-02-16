TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma on February 16 cast his vote at Mandwai in West Tripura District.

While speaking on the occasion Pradyot said that voter turnout will be over 9 per cent and people of Tripura will give us a chance.

''Let the people decide who sits on the top chair of the state. I urge people to give a chance,'' he said while speaking to reporters after casting his vote.

Recently, while addressing a rally in the state's Dhalai district, Pradyot had claimed that the main contest in Tripura will be between them and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

''I can say that in this election, the main fight will be between BJP and TIPRA Motha. I want to tell Bengalis in Tripura that this time, Bengalis, Tribal, Muslims, and Christians will come together and will defeat BJP,'' he said while addressing the people.

He also claimed that the saffron party has fooled the people of Tripura in five years and urged people to cast their vote in the favour of TIPRA Motha.

It is worth mentioning that TIPRA Motha is contesting alone in this election as no party agreed to greater TIPRA land.

On February 10, NEDA convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while hitting out at TIPRA Motha said that he should retire from politics.

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